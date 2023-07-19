LG Manoj Sinha chairs review-cum-consultation meeting at Raj Bhawan

AMN

In the Kashmir Valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review-cum-consultation meeting on Cyber Security, capacity building of knowledge-based industries and reforms in School Education sector, at Raj Bhawan yesterday.

The deliberation with officers of Industries & Commerce, Department of Information Technology and domain experts focussed on latest technological advancements, establishment of a Centre of excellence for cyber security and introducing academic courses on Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Big Data etc.

Addressing on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said new IT Towers meticulously designed for growth of the Information Technology industry will soon come up in J&K and will create more jobs and fuel tech growth. He said Content creation and sharing with students on latest skills, awareness on IT Jobs and opportunities for startups will propel the IT industry and will make J&K the hub of Information and Communication Technology.

Discussing the reforms in school education, the Lt Governor said that there is a need to systematically identify and to bridge the gaps in School Education sector in terms of Infrastructure, Skill development at par with Global standards.