Two labourers kill and six injure after landslide hit under-construction building in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

AMN

Two labourers were killed and six others injured after a landslide hit an under-construction building in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district yesterday. According to police, a group of labourers were busy in construction work at Kallar near vegetable market in Udhampur town when they came under the landslide around 11.45 am. The sources said a rescue operation was launched immediately and six labourers were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital.

Bodies of two labourers were recovered by a joint rescue team of police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after several hours of search, the sources added.