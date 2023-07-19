इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 04:44:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: 2 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

Security forces today foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district killing two terrorists this morning.

According to official sources, in a joint operation launched by Indian Army, Border Security Force and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along the Line of Control in Machil sector of Kupwara. In the operation, two terrorists were killed whose identity is being ascertained.

Four Ak rifles, six hand grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, operation in the area was continuing till the reports last came in. Today’s infiltration bid was foiled a day after security forces killed four foreign terrorists in Poonch of Jammu division. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart