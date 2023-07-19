J&K: 2 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara

AGENCIES

Security forces today foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district killing two terrorists this morning.

According to official sources, in a joint operation launched by Indian Army, Border Security Force and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along the Line of Control in Machil sector of Kupwara. In the operation, two terrorists were killed whose identity is being ascertained.

Four Ak rifles, six hand grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, operation in the area was continuing till the reports last came in. Today’s infiltration bid was foiled a day after security forces killed four foreign terrorists in Poonch of Jammu division.