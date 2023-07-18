Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rains continue in most parts of state

AMN/ WEB DESK

Incessant rains are continuing in most parts of Madhya Pradesh. The MeT Department has issued a red alert for Betul and Burhanpur districts. A warning has been issued for heavy rains in 28 districts of the state. Rain was recorded in most of the districts of the state yesterday and due to incessant rains, the water level of Bhopal’s upper lake is increasing rapidly.



The water level of Kaliyasot, Kerwa and Kolar dams has also increased. The water level has increased by Seven feet in Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram in the last 24 hours. In Indore, roads were submerged in water and there were long jams in many areas. Ring Road and BRTS were worst affected. Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey informed that three systems of rain are active. There may be heavy rains in 28 districts of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. The state has so far received 16 percent excess rainfall.