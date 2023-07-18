Mumbai, suburbs record close to 100 millimeters of rain in past 24 hrs

AMN/ WEB DESK

After a lull last week, heavy rains have made a comeback, with Mumbai and its suburbs recording close to 100 millimeters of rain in the past 24 hours.

According to Mumbai’s civic body, the maximum rainfall of 91.47 mm was recorded in the western suburbs, followed by 85.10 mm recorded in eastern suburbs, and the island city division received 88.24 mm of rains.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to lash the city over the next few days. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for next two days while the entire Konkan region has been put on alert till 21st July. Citizens have been asked to remain cautious and not to venture into sea as a High Tide of 4.23 meters is expected at 12.50 pm. Heavy rains have resulted in water logging and traffic jams across many areas.