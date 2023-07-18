4 terrorists killed in encounter in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

AGENCIES

Four terrorists were killed by security forces in a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police in frontier district of Poonch today. The joint operation began yesterday in the Sindhara area of Poonch district and drones deployed with other night surveillance equipment after first contact.

In the wee hours today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire in which four terrorists were neutralized. The identity of the terrorists killed in the operation is being ascertained. Security forces also killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati Sector of the Poonch district on the intervening night of July 16 and July 17.