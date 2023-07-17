Bihar: Several districts of Seemanchal region witnessing flood like situations

FILE

AMN / PATNA

Several districts of Seemanchal region including Araria, Katihar, Purnea are witnessing flood like situation. Due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal originating Mahananda and other rivers people residing in low line areas are most affected.

In Araria rivers like Parman, Nuna, Bakra and Bhalui are in spate. All these rain-fed rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several places. Some other new areas are also affected in the district. In Araria water is overtopping on the roads in several parts of the city.

Due to inundated houses people are fleeing to safer place in Jokihat, Sikti and Kursakanta blocks. In North Bihar Bagmati, Gandak and Adhwara rivers are also flowing above danger mark at several places. The Met Department has issued alert for rainfall in North Western and Southern parts of the state for next 24 hours. Dharmendra Kumar Rai, Akashvani News Patna.