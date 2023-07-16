Maharashtra CM inaugurates Girl Military Pre-service Training Institute in Nashik

A,M / WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the pre-military training institute for girls started by the State government will be an ideal organisation for the country. He was speaking during the inauguration of the Girl Military Pre-service Training Institute, Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The Chief Minister further stated that the institute would provide girls with an opportunity to join the army for national service and reach the rank of officer. He assured that there would be no dearth of funds from the government for the girls to receive quality military training and ancillary services. He added that the Government will stand firmly behind the institution.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the students of the Military institute. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Maharashtra has got a legacy of woman power. He added that the girls of the institute would carry forward the legacy.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Public Works (Public Enterprises) Minister and District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse were present on the occasion.