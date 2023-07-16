इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2023 03:03:26      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra CM inaugurates Girl Military Pre-service Training Institute in Nashik

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A,M / WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the pre-military training institute for girls started by the State government will be an ideal organisation for the country. He was speaking during the inauguration of the Girl Military Pre-service Training Institute, Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The Chief Minister further stated that the institute would provide girls with an opportunity to join the army for national service and reach the rank of officer. He assured that there would be no dearth of funds from the government for the girls to receive quality military training and ancillary services. He added that the Government will stand firmly behind the institution. 

The Chief Minister also interacted with the students of the Military institute. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Maharashtra has got a legacy of woman power. He added that the girls of the institute would carry forward the legacy.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Public Works (Public Enterprises) Minister and District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی متحدہ عرب امارات کے سرکاری دورے پر ابوظبی پہنچ گئے

Tweeted By AIR وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی فرانس کا اپنادو روزہ دورہ مک ...

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart