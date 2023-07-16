इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2023 03:03:04      انڈین آواز
IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh 

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Northwest India including over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next three days.

The Met department has issued Orange alert for today in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

For Central India, it has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh for two days and tomorrow in  Chhattisgarh.

For West India, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, ghats areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days and in Gujarat on the 18th and the 19th of July  In South India, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka and Telangana from today to 20th of July and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe and Interior Karnataka from the 18th to the 20th of July.

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation is prevailing in several parts of the Araria district, Bihar due to incessant rain and the rise in the water level of Nepal-originated rivers.

The rain-fed rivers like Bakra, Nuna, Ratwa, Parman and Bhalui have wreaked havoc damaging embankments, roads and diversions in Palasi, Kursakanta, Sikti and Jokihat blocks in the Araria district. Many a village submerged due to damage to the Araria-Pipra embankment in Sikti block.

In the Jokihat block, a large section of the diversion swept away on NH 327E on the Araria-Kishanganj-Siliguri route snapping direct surface connectivity with West Bengal with the area. Hundreds of vehicles are stuck on this route due to damage to the road. Hundreds of affected families have taken shelter in higher places.

The District Administration has started relief and restoration work. The Met Department has sounded a Yellow alert of rain fall and thunderstorms in the North West, North Central and Southern parts of the state for the next 24 hours.

