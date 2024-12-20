It is Not Appropriate to Hold Protests at any Gates of Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that it was the collective responsibility of all Members to maintain the dignity and decorum of Parliament. In his Valedictory Address on the last day of the Third Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha today Mr Birla stressed that it was not appropriate to stage dharnas or demonstrations at any of the gates of Parliament.

He further noted that in case of violation of such norms, Parliament has the right to take necessary action to maintain its decorum and dignity. He urged the Members to ensure compliance with the rules under all circumstances. Speaker remarks came following reports of some BJP members blocked the gate of Parliament that led to scuffle between members of opposition and treasury benches on Thursday.

Meanwhile Speaker gave following data of Third Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha t

-20 sittings were held during the Session which lasted for around 62 hours.

-The productivity of the House during the Session was 57.87 percent.

-The discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 years of the adoption of Constitution of India, which commenced on 13 December 2024 and concluded on 14 December 2024.

-Five Government Bills were introduced and four Bills were passed, during the session.

-61 starred questions were answered orally and a total of 182 Matters of Urgent Public Importance were raised by the Members during the Zero Hour.

-A total of 397 matters were taken up under Rule 377.

-On 28 November, 2024, two newly elected Members took Oath.

-During the Session, Lok Sabha welcomed Parliamentary Delegation from Armenia led by Mr. Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on 17 December, 2024.