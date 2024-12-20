Productivity of winter session of Parliament remained low due to ruckus created by Opposition: Kiren Rijiju

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Lok Sabha has registered over 54 percent productivity while the Rajya Sabha has 40 percent during the Winter Session of Parliament. Briefing media after the conclusion of the session in New Delhi today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the productivity of the two Houses was low and everyone should think about it.

He said the productivity of both the houses was affected, due to the ruckus created by opposition MPs. Mr Rijiju said the session provided 20 sittings of Lok Sabha and 19 sittings of Rajya Sabha. The Minister also condemned yesterday’s incident in Parliament House in which two BJP MPs got injured.

The Minister said, that during the session, four bills were passed by Lok Sabha and three were passed by Rajya Sabha. He said, the Bharatiya Vayuyaan Vidheyak 2024 was passed by both the houses during the session.

Mr Rijiju said, that as part of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the constitution, a special discussion was organised in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He said, the discussion engaged the Lok Sabha for more than 15 hours in which 62 members took part and was replied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Rajya Sabha, the discussion engaged the house for over 17 hours in which 80 members took part and was replied by Home Minister Amit Shah.