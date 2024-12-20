11 killed in massive fire accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

AMN / JAIPUR

The death toll has risen to 11 in the gas tanker fire accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway. Thirty people have been injured in the incident which took place at around 6 this morning when a gas tanker collided with a truck near the ring road on Ajmer Highway, triggering massive fire engulfing several vehicles nearby.

The incident left devastating trail of destruction as a total of 40 vehicles were destroyed including 29 trucks and 2 sleeper buses.

Four people died on the spot due to burn injuries, while five others are reported to have died during treatment. Injured are being treated at SMS Hospital. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma immediately reached the hospital to check the well being of the injured. He also visited the accident spot and took stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and offered all possible support from the Centre.

Jaipur Police have issued helpline numbers to assist those affected by the accident which include 9166347551, 8764868431 and 7300363636.

A high level committee will investigate the incident. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi have expressed distress to those who have lost their kin in the accident. The President called the incident very painful. She prayed for departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

The Prime Minister said, he was pained by the news. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a social media post, the Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given 50 thousand rupees.

Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagde, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many others have also expressed deep condolences on the gas tanker fire incident.