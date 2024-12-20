The Indian Awaaz

India, China reaffirm commitment to mutually acceptable framework for settlement of boundary issue

Dec 20, 2024

External Affairs Ministry addresses Key Issues: China Border Talks, Bangladesh Ties & Myanmar Crisis

Staff Reporter

The External Affairs Ministry today said India and China have reaffirmed their commitment to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the political parameters and guiding principles agreed upon in 2005.

Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Special Representatives of India and China met on the 18th of this month. He said that apart from discussing the framework for the settlement of the boundary question, the special representatives also reviewed issues of peaceful border management comprehensively.

Replying to a query, the spokesperson said India supports a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. He said New Delhi has reiterated its willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on mutual trust, respect, and mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests. He said India has also emphasised that the people of Bangladesh are the main stakeholders in India-Bangladesh relations.

In recent comments made by Bangladeshi leader Mahfuz Alam, Mr Jaiswal said India has registered a strong protest on the issue with the Bangladesh side. He said the post being referred to has reportedly been taken down. He urged all concerned to be mindful of their public comments. The spokesperson stressed that while India has repeatedly signalled interest in fostering relations with the people and the interim government of Bangladesh, such comments underline the need for responsibility in public articulation.

Replying to a question on Myanmar, the spokesperson said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangkok for informal consultations among Myanmar’s neighbours on the situation in the country. He said India’s position on Myanmar has been consistent. New Delhi has called for a cessation of violence and a peaceful resolution of the ethnic issue through the establishment of a genuine federal democracy. Mr. Jaiswal stressed that this process should be Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned and should take into account the views of all stakeholders to ensure inclusive peace and return to stability in Myanmar. He added that the land boundary neighbours of Myanmar have a particular set of concerns as well.

