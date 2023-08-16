ISRO plans to launch India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 satellite in August

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Space Research Organisation is planning its next launch of the Aditya L1 satellite this month. It will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. The satellite will carry seven instruments to study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms and its impact on the environment around Earth.

It will be ed in a halo orbit around L1 point between the Earth and the Sun. The satellite will take around 109 Earth days after launch to reach the halo orbit called L1, covering a distance of over 1.5 million kilometres. The Aditya L1 spacecraft, which was assembled and integrated at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru Dr. M Shankaran has spoken exclusively to Akashvani on the Aditya L1 mission.