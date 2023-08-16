इंडियन आवाज़     16 Aug 2023 06:37:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

ISRO plans to launch India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 satellite in August

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Space Research Organisation is planning its next launch of the Aditya L1 satellite this month.  It will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. The satellite will carry seven instruments to study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms and its impact on the environment around Earth.

It will be ed in a halo orbit around L1 point between the Earth and the Sun. The satellite will take around 109 Earth days after launch to reach the halo orbit called L1, covering a distance of over 1.5 million kilometres. The Aditya L1 spacecraft, which was assembled and integrated at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru Dr. M Shankaran has spoken exclusively to Akashvani on the Aditya L1 mission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Fifth & final Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-3 performed successfully

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was performed successfully thi ...

ISRO plans to launch India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 satellite in August

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation is planning its next launch of the Aditya L1 satellite th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart