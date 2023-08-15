From the rampart of Red Fort PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Staff Reporter

On the eve of Independence Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed people as “my family members”, urging them to declare war on corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement in order to achieve the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, the prime minister listed past achievements of the government and laid the roadmap for the future promising to return on August 15 next year to report further progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has demography, democracy, and diversity and this Triveni has the potential to make every dream of India come true. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 77th Independence Day on 15th August 2023, Mr Modi said, India has an opportunity during this first year of Amrit Kaal to dedicate the lives and work towards scripting the next 1000 years. He said, India’s rise and development resulting in renewed global confidence in country. The Prime Minister said, India’s progress is not only fuelled by big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. He said, the youth of tier-2 cities are also creating an equal impact in the progress of the nation. Mr. Modi told the youth that there is no dearth of opportunities and the country is ready to give them as many opportunities as they want.



Mr Modi said, the country stands with Manipur. He said, in the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot. The Prime Minister said, peace is slowly returning to the region. He said, path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace and Centre and state Government making all efforts for solution and will continue to do so.



The Prime Minister remembered and bowed down to all the people who have contributed and sacrificed in the freedom struggle of the country. He said, today on 15th August, nation is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of revolutionary leader Sri Aurobindo. Mr Modi said, the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati and the 525th anniversary of Bhakti movement icon Meerabai is also this year. He said, 140 crore family members – the world’s biggest democracy and now the world’s biggest in terms of population – are celebrating the festival of freedom today.

The Prime Minister said, reform, perform and transform are changing the country. He said, the potential of 140 crore countrymen is visible in shaping the changing world order. Mr Modi said, after Covid-19 pandemic, a new world order, a new geo-political equation is taking shape and the definition of geopolitics is changing. He said, every expert of the world are claiming that India is unstoppable. Mr Modi said, every rating agency of the world is commending India. He said, India’s biggest capability is trust, people’s trust in Government, in country’s bright future and world’s trust in India. The Prime Minister said, ball is in our court and we should not let go of opportunity. He said, India is hosting G20 Summit and several G20 events are being held across the country.

Mr Modi said, the world is now watching India’s diversity and capabilities with great enthusiasm. He said, every moment of the governance and every rupee is going towards the welfare of citizens. The Prime Minister said, Government and citizens are united with the same spirit of Nation First which will create the biggest impact. He said, after Covid pandemic holistic healthcare is need of hour. Mr Modi said, Yoga, Ayush are being acknowledged globally. He said, today, the world is technology driven and the coming times will be impacted by technology and India will play a crucial role in it. The Prime Minister said, when his Government came to power in 2014, India was at the 10th position in the global economic system. He said, today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, India has reached the fifth position. Mr Modi said, the demon of corruption that has taken the country in its clutches, his Government stopped leakages and created a strong economy.He said, in five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty and became part of neo-middle and middle classes.

The Prime Minister announced that Government will launch Vishwakarma scheme with allocation of 13 thousand to 15 thousand crore rupees next month for those with traditional skills. He also announced that Government will increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10 thouand to 25 thousand.

Mr Modi thanked the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country for their capability. He also thanked the farmers for their efforts as India is moving ahead in the agriculture sector. The Prime Minister thanked the workers and laborers for their contribution as India is moving to modernity. He said, the world has still not recovered from Corona and the war has given rise to another crisis. Mr Modi said, today, the world is facing the crisis of inflation and it has the entire global economy in its clutches. He said, India made all efforts to control inflation. The Prime Minister said, Government taking every step to ease the burden on the citizens and will continue to take more steps. He said, India is working on renewable energy, green hydrogen, from deep sea exploration to the space sector. Mr Modi said, modernisation of railways is going on with Vande Bharat and Bullet train and metro connectivity is increasing. He said, Government is working on nano urea and also focusing on organic farming. The Prime Minister said, from the Internet reaching every village to the development of Quantum tech, India is moving away from the old mentality and moving forward with a futuristic vision. He said, the one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Mr Modi said, today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation and women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. He said, G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development.

The Prime Minister said, India’s track record shows that when Indian dedicate themselves towards one vision, they achieve the goals before time. He said, India achieved 200 crore covid vaccination, our country is the fastest in rolling out 5G, the goals of renewable energy of 2030 were met in 2021-22, twenty per cent ethanol blending target was met five years before time and target of 500 billion dollars in export was also met before the time. Mr Modi said, discussions were going on since last 25 years that the country need a new Parliament building. He said, this is his Government who has ensured that the new Parliament complex is completed before time. The Prime Minister said, this is New India, an India that is full of self-confidence.

He said, continuous reforms are taking place to make the Indian Forces young and battle ready. Mr Modi said, earlier people used to listen about bomb blasts, but today, the country is feeling safe. He said, we can focus on development when there is security and peace.

The Prime Minister said, our national efforts should be aligned with the welfare of the world. He said, the way India has helped the world during the pandemic, India has emerged as a Vishwa-Mitra (Friend of the World). He added that the country is laying strong foundation of vishva mangal (global welfare).

Mr Modi said, in 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, at that time the tricolor flag of India in the world should be the tricolor flag of developed India.

He said, a developed India in 2047 is not just a dream, but the resolution of 140 crore Indians. The Prime Minister said, the biggest strength of a developed nation is the national character. He said, an important catalytic agent for all the countries which have developed has been their national character.

Mr Modi decried corruption, nepotism and appeasement as three sins and called for getting rid of them. He said, to make India developed there should be collective responsibility to promote probity, transparency and impartiality fairness.

The Prime Minister said, if the nation want to achieve the dreams, it is necessary to get rid of evils of Corruption, Nepotism and Appeasement. He said, corruption has badly affected India’s capability and it is his life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption. Mr Modi said, his Government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes and seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times. He said, politics of appeasement has inflicted most harm on social justice and country has to resolve to not tolerate corruption in any form.

The Prime Minister said, India has presented philosophies and the world is now connecting with India over them. He said, for renewable energy sector, India said One Sun, One World, One Grid. After Covid, India told the world that the approach should be of One World, One Help, and for the G20 Summit, we should focus on the idea of One World, One Family, One Future.

Mr Modi said, the coming five years are of unprecedented development and the coming five years are the best time to fulfill the dream of 2047. He said, we all have big responsibility to give a better, more prosperous nation to next generation, a nation that freedom fighters dreamt of.

Upon arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area conducted Mr Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he was greeted by Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The GoC, Delhi area conducted the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the National Flag.

After being unfurled, the Tricolour received a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 20 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashtriya Salute’. It was synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister addressed the Nation.

Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouse, were invited from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at Red Fort as Special Guests. These Special Guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages, 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis construction workers of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building, 50 workers involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen.

Seventy-five couples from each State and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.

All official invites were sent online through Aamantran portal www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. 17 thousand e-invitation cards were issued through the portal.