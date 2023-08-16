Fifth & final Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-3 performed successfully

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was performed successfully this morning. The spacecraft is now revolving in an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. ISRO tweet says that the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is planned for 17th August 2023.

After separation from the Propulsion module, the lander that carries Rover will slowly soft land on the surface of the Moon near its south pole on 23rd August at 5.47 pm. The Mission objective of Chandrayaan 3 is to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface and move the rover to the surface and carry out in-situ scientific experiments.