Israel warns of expanding attacks if truce with Hezbollah collapses

AMN / WEB DESK

Israel has warned that it would expand its attacks to target Lebanon if the fragile truce with Hezbollah collapses. The warning comes after Hezbollah fired two mortars at a disputed border area on Monday, accusing Israel of violating the truce. In response, Israel launched airstrikes on over 20 sites in Lebanon.

The Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Israel Katz stated that any breach of the ceasefire would lead to a forceful response, including deeper attacks and targeting Lebanese state assets. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stressed that while Israel is committed to the ceasefire, it will respond firmly to any violations. The ceasefire, in place since November 27, 2024, followed weeks of intense cross-border fighting that began in October.