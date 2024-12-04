South Korea: Martial law withdrawn, Opposition move to impeach President Yoon

AMN / WEB DESK

South Korea’s opposition lawmakers have filed a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared martial law, causing a major political crisis yesterday. Yoon announced on TV, leading to widespread criticism and comparisons to South Korea’s past dictatorships. After facing a strong backlash, Yoon reversed his decision within six hours.

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in a dramatic, late-night television address to the nation on Tuesday, citing “threats” from North Korea and slamming the main opposition party in South Korea. It was the first time since 1980 that it had been declared in the East Asian country.

Kim Yong-min, a member of the opposition Democratic Party, said the impeachment vote could happen as soon as Friday. Six political parties support the motion, but Yoon’s party, the People Power Party, does not.

For the impeachment to pass, at least two-thirds of South Korea’s National Assembly must vote in favour. Yoon’s party holds 108 of the 300 seats, so some members of his party would need to support the motion.

If impeached, Yoon would be suspended from office. The Constitutional Court would then decide whether to permanently remove him.