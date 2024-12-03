The Indian Awaaz

India wants to build a stable relationship with Bangladesh says HC Pranay Verma

Dec 3, 2024
AMN

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today said Delhi wants to build a positive, stable, and constructive relationship with Dhaka.

Talking to reporters briefly at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, the High Commissioner said India is interested in working with Bangladesh to fulfil the two countries’ shared aspiration for peace, security and development.

The envoy described the relationship between the two countries as multifaceted and wide-ranging mentioning that they cannot reduce it to one issue or agenda. Earlier, the High Commissioner met with the officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Bangladesh as a routine engagement.

