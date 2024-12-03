Martial law in South Korea, protestors clash with police near Parliament

AMN / WEB DESK

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared “emergency martial law” calling it a necessary measure to protect the country from North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements. Announcing a surprise late-night television address, Yoon accused the opposition parties of undermining the government, sympathizing with North Korea, and paralyzing the nation’s legislative process. He did not say what specific measures would be taken, however, the announcement signals a dramatic escalation in the country’s political turmoil.

The move comes as Yoon’s People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party continue to disagree over next year’s budget bill. Months ago, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung had warned that martial law could lead to “a perfect dictatorship,” pointing to historical precedents of its misuse.

According to the BBC, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition, the Democratic Party, has called on all its members to assemble at parliament to protest against the imposition of martial law.

Currently, around 70 members of the opposition were inside the assembly, while the rest were gathering outside, the BBC reported.

After taking office in 2022, Yoon has continuously struggled to push his government’s agenda in parliament, where the opposition parties have a numeric majority over his People Power Party (PPP).

The recent flashpoint between the PPP and South Korea’s principal opposition party, the Democratic Party, developed over next year’s budget bill.