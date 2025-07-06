Ashura observed in Bangladesh with religious solemnity and security

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh observed Holy Ashura on Sunday with solemnity, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred along with his family and 72 companions at Karbala in 61 Hijri (Islamic year).

Thousands joined the main Tazia procession from the historic Hussaini Dalan in Old Dhaka around 10:30am, marching through Lalbagh, Azimpur, Nilkhet, and Science Laboratory, before concluding at Dhanmondi Lake Karbala. Despite intermittent rain, mourners, many dressed in black, marched carrying flags, banners, bailalam, and symbolic knives. Separate processions also took place from Boro Katra, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, and Paltan. Strict security measures were enforced by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), including CCTV surveillance and deployment of police and army personnel. The use of sharp weapons, flammable materials, and fireworks was prohibited.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Acting Commissioner Md Sarwar said security was tightened across major Imambaras and Shia gathering points such as Boro Katara, Bibika Rauza, and Mirpur Pallabi Bihari Camp.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in his message, paid tribute to Imam Hussain and emphasised the values of equality, justice, and unity in the Muslim Ummah. “This sacrifice of the brave soldiers of Islam… will remain forever in the history of the world,” he said.

Participants from different communities joined in. “We joined in the spirit of Hussaini, as Imam Hussain never bowed to injustice,” said Mirza Farhan Ali, a Shia community leader. Mizanur Rahman, a Sunni doctor, shared, “I’ve been attending since childhood. Now I come with my parents, wife, and son every year.” Ashura was observed nationwide with deep respect and religious devotion.