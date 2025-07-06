There is no militancy in Bangladesh, says Yunus govt adviser

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government has firmly denied the existence of any active militant networks within the country. Home Affairs Adviser Lt General (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said Sunday that recent reports linking Bangladeshi deportees from Malaysia to the Islamic State (IS) have no confirmed basis.

“There is no militant activity in Bangladesh. With your cooperation, we’ve rooted out militancy,” he told reporters during a press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, following an inspection of the cargo village and BADC cold storage.

Malaysian police had earlier alleged that several Bangladeshi nationals deported from Malaysia were involved in fundraising for IS. In response, Lt General Chowdhury stated, “We have not received any official communication suggesting they were involved in militancy. As far as we know, three individuals were deported due to visa overstays.” He added, “We are trying to communicate through proper diplomatic channels. But let me be clear—there is no trace of IS or other terror networks operating in the country.”

Chowdhury also acknowledged that negative foreign narratives might be used to stigmatize Bangladesh. “Ask the foreign ministry about that. They can explain whether these statements are part of an attempt to label Bangladesh unfairly,” he said. Referring to the absence of recent domestic militant activity, he remarked, “You (journalists) no longer report militant activity, because it’s no longer happening. That’s a sign of progress.”

On the logistical front, the adviser inspected export facilities for perishable goods and said the government is expanding cold storage and planning a new export terminal with improved scanning and refrigeration. “If goods miss the flight now, there’s no proper cold storage inside. The new terminal will fix that,” he said. He confirmed that his visit was a routine inspection, not an inauguration, and stressed the government’s commitment to boosting Bangladesh’s agro-export capacity by addressing customs and infrastructure challenges.