Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah becomes Namibia’s first female President

WEB DESK

In Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the ruling South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party has won the country’s eighth presidential election, becoming its first female president. The electoral commission announced that she secured more than 57 per cent of the votes, while her closest rival, Panduleni Itula, garnered 26 per cent.

The 72-year-old Nandi-Ndaitwah, currently serving as vice president, has been a dominant figure in Namibian politics since the country gained independence from South Africa in 1990. With years of experience in leadership roles, including foreign minister, she is well-regarded both domestically and internationally.

Earlier, SWAPO also claimed victory in the National Assembly elections, winning 51 of the 96 elected seats.