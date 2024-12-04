The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah becomes Namibia’s first female President

Dec 4, 2024
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah becomes Namibia’s first female President

WEB DESK

In Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the ruling South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) party has won the country’s eighth presidential election, becoming its first female president. The electoral commission announced that she secured more than 57 per cent of the votes, while her closest rival, Panduleni Itula, garnered 26 per cent.

The 72-year-old Nandi-Ndaitwah, currently serving as vice president, has been a dominant figure in Namibian politics since the country gained independence from South Africa in 1990. With years of experience in leadership roles, including foreign minister, she is well-regarded both domestically and internationally.

Earlier, SWAPO also claimed victory in the National Assembly elections, winning 51 of the 96 elected seats.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel warns of expanding attacks if truce with Hezbollah collapses

Dec 4, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea: Martial law withdrawn, Opposition move to impeach President Yoon

Dec 4, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India wants to build a stable relationship with Bangladesh says HC Pranay Verma

Dec 3, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt provides financial assistance to cooperative societies exclusively promoted by women- Amit Shah

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Indian Navy protect seas with unmatched courage & dedication: PM Modi

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TECH AWAAZ

ISRO to launch European space agency’s Proba 3 satellite

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

I​ndia calls for global financial system reform to support developing nations

4 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment