Israel says, 24 of its soldiers killed in highest single-day toll since beginning of war in Gaza

Twenty-four Israeli soldiers were killed in Israel’s worst day of losses in Gaza yesterday. In a statement today, Israeli Defence Forces said it was the deadliest day for its forces since their ground operation began. The IDF has also claimed to have encircled southern Gaza’s main city and killed dozens of Palestinian fighters.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it an unfortunate event and said the country will not stop fighting until absolute victory. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also expressed his condolences to the family members of the victims. Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed that soldiers were killed when two buildings they had mined for demolition exploded after militants fired at a nearby tank. The IDF is investigating the cause behind the happening.