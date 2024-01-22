USA Records 90 Deaths in Severe Winter Storms, States Under Emergency

@rachelhalinasor

In the USA, more than 90 weather-related deaths have been recorded after the country was pummelled by ferocious winter storms for the past week. According to local media, the Tennessee and Oregon remains under a state of emergency following severe ice storms. Around 45,000 people were without power in Oregon. Power outages were reported in Pennsylvania, California, New Mexico and Indiana. Icy conditions are expected to ease off in the next few days. The US National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for today for parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.