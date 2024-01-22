German Train Drivers’ Union Calls for Six-Day Strike Over Pay and Working Hours

In Germany, a union representing many of country’s train drivers called for another strike to press its demands for better pay and working hours. The German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) said, the six-day strike will affect passenger services operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn from Wednesday to Monday.

The union held a three-day strike earlier this month and two warning strikes last year which lasted up to 24 hours.

In addition to pay raises, the union is calling for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay reduction. Meanwhile, Germany’s Public train service provider Deutsche Bahn has already refused the demand.