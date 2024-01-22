27 people killed and 25 injured in Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk

In Russia, at least 27 people were killed and 25 injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine. According to Alexei Kulemzin, the city’s Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian artillery shelled the area where shops and a market are located. 18 of the injured were hospitalised and seven were being treated as outpatients, officials added.

Russian Foreign Ministry called the attack a barbaric act of terrorism by Ukraine with the use of weapons supplied by the West. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that in a single day, Russia had shelled more than 100 cities, towns, and villages in nine regions in Ukraine.