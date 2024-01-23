Canada announces an immediate, two-year cap on international student permits

AMN

Canada has announced an immediate, two-year cap on international student permits. It said, it would also stop giving work permits to some postgraduate students as it seeks to rein in record numbers of newcomers seen aggravating a housing crisis. According to a statement from the immigration ministry, the cap is expected to result in approximately 3.6 lakh approved study permits in 2024, a decrease of 35 percent from 2023. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said, the federal government would work with the provinces, which oversee the educational system, to apply the cap.