Russian Air Strike Hits Ukraine, Four Dead, Multiple Injuries Reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv

At least four people have been killed and several injured in a Russian air strike on Ukraine today. The missile attack mostly targeted Ukraine’s two largest cities, capital city Kyiv and Kharkiv in the east. According to reports, 30 apartment buildings have been damaged in the strikes. A gas pipeline in Kharkiv was also damaged. It is being repaired. Rescue work is underway to search for survivors. Ukraine’s air force said, the military had destroyed 21 out of 41 missiles of various types launched by Russia.