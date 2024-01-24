इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2024 12:10:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India and Nigeria agree to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperate in energy and mobility sectors

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@DrSJaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India and Nigeria have agreed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and cooperate in energy, mobility and other sectors. He also co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Nigeria at Abuja along with his counterpart Yusuf Tuggar and discussed opportunities in the sectors of power, renewables, transport, healthcare, fintech, agriculture and security between the two countries. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar also noted the expansion of economic cooperation, especially trade and investment between the two countries.

Dr Jaishankar said that the global agenda today is on promoting rebalancing and multipolarity, and restoring the world to its natural diversity. Addressing the Nigerian Institute Of International Affairs in Lagos on India and the Global South, he said, the transformation over the last decade has enabled India to be an example, a partner and a contributor to the Global South. 

Dr Jaishankar highlighted that without the advancement of the Global South, the world is not going to see planetary progress. He said, one of the big achievements of India’s G20 presidency was that it was able to bring back the attention of the G20 to the Global South. He added that the issues that really count today include sustainable development goals, clean and green growth, woman-led development, health, energy and food security. The Minister later also addressed the India-Nigeria Business Forum in Abuja.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے ایودھیا میں شری رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب کی صدارت کی اور کہا کہ اس دن کو ہزاروں سال تک یاد رکھا جائے گا

AGENCIES ایودھیا میں آج رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب ...

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart