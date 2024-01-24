India and Nigeria agree to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperate in energy and mobility sectors

@DrSJaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India and Nigeria have agreed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and cooperate in energy, mobility and other sectors. He also co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Nigeria at Abuja along with his counterpart Yusuf Tuggar and discussed opportunities in the sectors of power, renewables, transport, healthcare, fintech, agriculture and security between the two countries. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar also noted the expansion of economic cooperation, especially trade and investment between the two countries.



Dr Jaishankar said that the global agenda today is on promoting rebalancing and multipolarity, and restoring the world to its natural diversity. Addressing the Nigerian Institute Of International Affairs in Lagos on India and the Global South, he said, the transformation over the last decade has enabled India to be an example, a partner and a contributor to the Global South.

Dr Jaishankar highlighted that without the advancement of the Global South, the world is not going to see planetary progress. He said, one of the big achievements of India’s G20 presidency was that it was able to bring back the attention of the G20 to the Global South. He added that the issues that really count today include sustainable development goals, clean and green growth, woman-led development, health, energy and food security. The Minister later also addressed the India-Nigeria Business Forum in Abuja.