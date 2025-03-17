Israel on high alert amid potential retaliatory attacks from Houthi

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Israeli Air Force has raised its alert level to high amid growing concerns over potential retaliatory attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, following deadly US airstrikes that have further inflamed regional tensions.

Military sources confirm that Israeli defense systems have been placed on heightened readiness after a missile launched from Yemen landed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, overnight. Israeli military intelligence is currently investigating whether the projectile was intended for Israeli territory or US installations in the region.

The escalation follows what President Trump described as “decisive and robust” American airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. These strikes, marking a significant intensification of US military involvement in Yemen during Trump’s second term, have reportedly resulted in at least 31 deaths and 101 injuries.

The airstrikes come just days after the Houthis announced they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels sailing near Yemen in response to Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Iran-backed Houthi movement has launched approximately 320 drones toward Israeli territory, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.

The group has now vowed retaliation against what it calls “US-British aggression,” raising fears of a broader regional conflict.