Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.38% in February

Mar 18, 2025

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation slightly increased to 2.38 per cent last month. The data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry today revealed that the positive rate of inflation in February is primarily due to the price increase in manufactured food items like vegetable oil and beverages. 

The WPI inflation was at 2.31 per cent in January this year.

As per the data, vegetable prices witnessed a decline in February. WPI food inflation dropped to 5.94 per cent in February from 7.47 per cent in January 2025. The potato prices declined to 27.54 per cent from 74.28 per cent in the previous month.

The fuel and power sector experienced a deflation of 0.71 per cent in February, compared to a deflation of 2.78 per cent in January.

