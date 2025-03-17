Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Opposition walks out from RS in protest of disallowing discussion on issuance of duplicate voter IDs numbers

Mar 18, 2025
Opposition parties today staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest of disallowing discussion on issuance of duplicate voter IDs numbers and other issues.

As the House met for the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the Opposition parties’ MPs over the various issues.

In protest, MPs of Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Left, Aam Aadmi Party and others raised slogans demanding discussion on the issuance of duplicate voter IDs numbers.

Amid din, the Deputy Chairman urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function. Later, the members of opposition parties walked out from the House.

Earlier, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar resumed his responsibilities in Rajya Sabha after recovering from illness. Leader of the House JP Nadda and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge prayed for the well-being of Mr. Dhankhar.

