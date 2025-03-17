Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan Passes Away, PM Pays Tribute to Dr. Pradhan

Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan passed away in New Delhi on Monday. He was 84. Dr. Pradhan served as Union Minister of State for Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government. He was the father of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Mr. Pradhan in New Delhi and paid his last respects. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said he is pained by the passing away of Dr. Debendra Pradhan, who made a mark as a hardworking and humble leader. He said Dr. Pradhan made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. The Prime Minister said his contribution as MP and Minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation and social empowerment.

