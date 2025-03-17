Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan Passes Away, PM Pays Tribute to Dr. Pradhan

Mar 17, 2025
Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan Passes Away, PM Pays Tribute to Dr. Pradhan

Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan passed away in New Delhi on Monday. He was 84. Dr. Pradhan served as Union Minister of State for Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government. He was the father of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Mr. Pradhan in New Delhi and paid his last respects. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said he is pained by the passing away of Dr. Debendra Pradhan, who made a mark as a hardworking and humble leader. He said Dr. Pradhan made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. The Prime Minister said his contribution as MP and Minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation and social empowerment.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Opposition walks out from RS in protest of disallowing discussion on issuance of duplicate voter IDs numbers

Mar 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.38% in February

Mar 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Israel on high alert amid potential retaliatory attacks from Houthi

Mar 17, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Opposition walks out from RS in protest of disallowing discussion on issuance of duplicate voter IDs numbers

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.38% in February

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Israel on high alert amid potential retaliatory attacks from Houthi

17 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan Passes Away, PM Pays Tribute to Dr. Pradhan

17 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!