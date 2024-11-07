THE INDIAN AWAAZ

IPL 2025 auction to take place in Jeddah

Nov 6, 2024

The Indian Premier League’s 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The event, scheduled at the Abady Al Johar Arena (Benchmark Arena), marks the second consecutive year the auction has moved overseas, following Dubai’s hosting in 2024.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, welcomed the development, describing it as a historic first for Saudi-India relations. He said that hosting the auction in Jeddah would not only showcase Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global sports and entertainment destination but also boost cricket’s development within the Kingdom.

A total of 1,574 players have registered for the auction by the November 4 deadline, comprising 1,165 Indian and 409 international cricketers. The player pool includes representatives from emerging cricket nations such as Italy, Canada, Netherlands, Scotland, USA, and UAE, alongside Full Member nations, with Pakistan being the only exception. Following the retention phase, franchises can build squads of up to 25 players, with 204 slots available for the taking.

