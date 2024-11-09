Korea Masters badminton: Kiran George advances to semifinals

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s Kiran George has progressed to the men’s singles semi-finals at the Korea Masters badminton tournament in Iksan, South Korea. In an impressive quarterfinal performance earlier today, George defeated Japan’s Takuma Obayashi in straight sets, 21-14, 21-16. This victory sets him up for a semi-final clash tomorrow against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, with the match scheduled for 11:50 AM IST.

In his journey to the semi-finals, George earlier triumphed over Taiwan’s Chi Yu-Jen in a hard-fought pre-quarterfinal match, winning 21-17, 19-21, 21-17. Notably, George is the only Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, making his achievement all the more significant.