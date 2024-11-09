The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Korea Masters badminton: Kiran George advances to semifinals

Nov 8, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s Kiran George has progressed to the men’s singles semi-finals at the Korea Masters badminton tournament in Iksan, South Korea. In an impressive quarterfinal performance earlier today, George defeated Japan’s Takuma Obayashi in straight sets, 21-14, 21-16. This victory sets him up for a semi-final clash tomorrow against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, with the match scheduled for 11:50 AM IST.

In his journey to the semi-finals, George earlier triumphed over Taiwan’s Chi Yu-Jen in a hard-fought pre-quarterfinal match, winning 21-17, 19-21, 21-17. Notably, George is the only Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, making his achievement all the more significant.

Related Post

SPORTS

Arjun Erigaisi makes history by climbing to No. 2 on FIDE World Chess Rankings

Nov 8, 2024
SPORTS

Moselle Open: Rithvik-Francisco to play semifinal against French duo

Nov 8, 2024
SPORTS

IPL 2025 auction to take place in Jeddah

Nov 6, 2024

You missed

ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Is U.S. Caught in a Geopolitical Trap?

November 8, 2024
SPORTS

Arjun Erigaisi makes history by climbing to No. 2 on FIDE World Chess Rankings

November 8, 2024
SPORTS

Moselle Open: Rithvik-Francisco to play semifinal against French duo

November 8, 2024
SPORTS

Korea Masters badminton: Kiran George advances to semifinals

November 8, 2024