Moselle Open: Rithvik-Francisco to play semifinal against French duo

Nov 8, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian tennis player Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, alongside his Portuguese partner Francisco Cabral, is set to face the French team of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Albano Olivetti in the Men’s Doubles semifinal at the Moselle Open in France. The match is scheduled for tonight. The Indian-Portuguese duo advanced to the semifinal after a strong performance against the top-seeded pair, Santiago González of Mexico and Édouard Roger-Vasselin of France, securing a 7-6, 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals.

