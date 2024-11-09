Arjun Erigaisi makes history by climbing to No. 2 on FIDE World Chess Rankings

AMN/ WEB DESK

Arjun Erigaisi, India’s rising chess sensation, has made history by climbing to No. 2 on the FIDE World Chess Rankings after his impressive third-round victory over Alexey Sarana at the Chennai Grand Masters yesterday. This remarkable achievement is the latest milestone in the 21-year-old’s meteoric rise. Erigaisi’s triumph against Sarana not only boosted his ranking but also propelled him to the lead in the Masters category, where he is tied at the top of the table with Iranian grandmaster Amin Tabatabaei after three rounds of intense competition. In his game against Sarana, Erigaisi, playing with the black pieces, showcased his signature boldness and tactical acumen. Sarana’s Queen’s Pawn Opening quickly transformed into the Indian Game but it was Erigaisi’s decision to transition into the East Indian Defense, a relatively rare and strategic line that took his opponent by surprise. His victory marked another key moment in a year filled with exceptional performances, further solidifying his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in global chess.