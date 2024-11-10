The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Himachal Pradesh: World Paragliding Competition in Bir-Billing concludes

Nov 10, 2024

In Himachal Pradesh, the World Paragliding Competition in Bir-Billing, Kangra district, concluded today. In the eight-day competition, Austin Cox from the United States secured first place in the overall category, with Ranjit Singh of India coming in second, and Dominik Kapica from Poland placing third. At the closing ceremony, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani honoured the participants. He said that hosting the Paragliding World Cup at Bir-Billing is a matter of immense pride for Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the state’s rich natural beauty and emphasized the government’s focus on strengthening tourism infrastructure.

Related Post

SPORTS

Arjun Erigaisi makes history by climbing to No. 2 on FIDE World Chess Rankings

Nov 8, 2024
SPORTS

Moselle Open: Rithvik-Francisco to play semifinal against French duo

Nov 8, 2024
SPORTS

Korea Masters badminton: Kiran George advances to semifinals

Nov 8, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Qatar says efforts to mediate between Hamas, Israel ‘stalled’, denies withdrawal from talks

November 10, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

World-famous Pushkar fair begins with flag hoisting ceremony in Rajasthan

November 10, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata always supported dreams of others, writes PM Modi 

November 10, 2024
CAMPUS

7 Indian institutions make it to Top 100 of QS World University Rankings- Asia 2025

November 10, 2024