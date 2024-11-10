Himachal Pradesh: World Paragliding Competition in Bir-Billing concludes

In Himachal Pradesh, the World Paragliding Competition in Bir-Billing, Kangra district, concluded today. In the eight-day competition, Austin Cox from the United States secured first place in the overall category, with Ranjit Singh of India coming in second, and Dominik Kapica from Poland placing third. At the closing ceremony, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani honoured the participants. He said that hosting the Paragliding World Cup at Bir-Billing is a matter of immense pride for Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the state’s rich natural beauty and emphasized the government’s focus on strengthening tourism infrastructure.

