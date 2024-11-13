India beat South Korea 3-2 in Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

In the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, India defeated three-time winners South Korea 3-2 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today. Deepika Sehrawat converted a penalty stroke to claim her second and decisive goal of the match, just three minutes before the final whistle.

The first goal was scored by Sangita Kumari in the 3rd minute of the match. For the Korean side, Yuri Lee and skipper Eunbi Cheon scored one goal each in the 34th and 38th minutes. Yesterday, India defeated Malaysia with a clean score of 4-0 in their opening match. With two victories in two days, India is in second place in the points table, behind China. Both teams have six points, but China, having scored 20 goals, is on top.