In the Tennis Moselle Open, the Indian-Portuguese duo of Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Francisco Cabral won their quarterfinal match against top seeded pair Mexican-French pair of Santiago González and Édouard Roger-Vasselin, 7-6; 6-4 in Metz, France.

Earlier, Bollipalli and Cabral advanced to the quarterfinals after their French opponents, Arthur Cazaux and Harold Mayot, withdrew, granting them a walkover.