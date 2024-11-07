THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Mandeep Jangra clinches WBF’s World Title

Nov 6, 2024

In Boxing, Indian pugilist Mandeep Jangra clinched the World Boxing Federation’s Super Featherweight world title in the Cayman Islands. He defeated Britain’s Conor McIntosh 10-0 in a unanimous decision yesterday. With this, Mandeep became the first Indian pugilist to become a world champion in any pro-boxing event category.

Mandeep, who won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition, has faced only one defeat in his professional career so far. He has won 11 out of his 12 fights with seven being knockout victories.

