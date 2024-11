AMN

The Indian Olympic Association IOA has submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee IOC’s Future Host Commission, expressing India’s desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Sources said, the letter was submitted last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about his government’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics. India’s commitment to hosting the 2036 Games was further emphasized at the IOC’s 141st session in Mumbai last year.