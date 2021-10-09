INDIA’S POLICY IS BASED ON EQUAL IMPORTANCE TO ECONOMY AND ECOLOGY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / Rome

Observing that Climate change is adversely affecting the entire world, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla said that the world community needs to take concrete collective action on global warming expeditiously.

Addressing the delegates during the Second Working Session of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20), on the theme “Rebooting Economic Growth in terms of Social and Environmental Sustainability’ held here, Mr Birla informed that the Indian Parliament has held extensive discussions on this critical issue and following those deliberations, India has passed many legislations related to protection and conservation of the environment. He mentioned that India has achieved the target of reducing the emission intensity of our GDP by 24 percent as compared to 2005 well before time. Further, the country is on track to reduce this intensity by 35 percent much before the stipulated time, i.e., year 2030.

Underlining India’s centrality to global affairs, Mr Birla observed that if India progresses, the world succeeds. He added that the nation is working with a wider global vision to build a world order based on energy justice, climate justice and economic justice. He further added that India’s objective is to act as a bridge between the Global South and the Global North to develop an integrated global action policy that would be the foundation of the world’s future.

Mr Birla highlighted that India has an unequivocal commitment to ensuring Climate Justice and also has a multifaceted role in helping the world in dealing with Climate Change. On environmental issues, Birla informed that India is partnering with the Global North on the one hand, and on the other, it is acting as an ‘advocate’ of Global South.

Referring to India’s achievements in environmental protections, Birla observed that India is reducing CO2 emissions, CFC and HFC emissions in line with our international obligations through schemes like Ujjawala Scheme, Ujaala Scheme, Smart City Mission etc. He added that India is not only fulfilling its commitments, but is also working proactively in the field of Climate Change. Shri Birla illustrated India’s leading role in the International Solar Alliance of 98 countries and the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) of 25 countries which reflects the nation’s commitment to the Earth’s Green Future. He also informed that the use of solar panels for meeting the country’s energy needs has increased in recent years, which proves that economic growth can go hand in hand with environmental sustainability.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Ms. Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, President, Italian Senate; Ms. Puan Maharani, Speaker, House of Representative of Republic of Indonesia and Ms Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker, National Assembly of South Africa and discussed several issues of bilateral interests including energy, education, culture, skill development, infrastructure, food processing and parliamentary cooperation.

