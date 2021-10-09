Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
RBI keeps key lending rate—repo rate unchanged at 4% for eighth time
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2021 08:10:13      انڈین آواز

Paddy straw generated in Punjab, Haryana and UP is expected to come down: Environment Ministry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Environment Ministry has said that the paddy straw generated in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is expected to come down significantly this year. The total paddy straw generation is likely to come down by 1.31 million tonnes in Punjab, 0.8 million tonnes in Haryana and 0.09 million tonnes in the eight NCR districts of U.P.

The total quantity of straw generated by these states was 28.4 million tonnes last year which is now expected to come down to 26.21 million tonnes this year.

The total paddy area in Haryana, Punjab and eight NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh have come down by 7.72 per cent during the current year as compared to last year. Similarly, total paddy straw generation from the non-basmati variety is likely to be reduced by 12.42 per cent during the current year as compared to the previous year.

Both, the Centre and the three State Governments have been taking measures to diversify crops as well as to reduce the use of PUSA-44 variety of paddy.

The Ministry said, the burning of paddy straw from the non-basmati variety of crops is the prime concern. Crop diversification and moving away from PUSA-44 variety with short duration High Yielding Varieties are part of the framework and action plan for control of stubble burning.

The Ministry said, the decrease in non-basmati variety is expected to be even higher. It added that the Commission for Air Quality Management through a comprehensive framework had directed the State Governments to promote short duration and early maturing varieties of crops since they can be managed quite efficiently and provide a much wider window for paddy straw management.

The Crop Diversification Programmes are also being implemented in the three states to divert the area of water-guzzling paddy to alternate crops.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India wins silver in Men’s Trap Team event at Junior Shooting Worlds

Harpal Singh Bedi India went down to Italy 4-6, in the men's trap team gold medal match and had to contend ...

Hockey Belgium protest but Indian coach Graham Reid says Individual awards are a reflection of a lot of hard work

Harpal  Singh Bedi /New Delhi, Even as Olympic and World champion Belgium protested the process of the FI ...

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz