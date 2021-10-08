Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan to stay in jail as court rejects his bail plea

Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
A Mumbai court today rejected the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was detained in a drugs case by the NCB in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the case were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar. The court had rejected the NCB’s plea for their further custody for interrogation.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

Besides Aryan Khan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra were arrested following the raid on the Goa-bound ship, owned by Cordelia Cruises.

The NCB claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid. Aryan Khan’s lawyer has claimed no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession.

The NCB has so far arrested 18 people, including Aryan Khan, since the raid on the ship on Saturday last week.

