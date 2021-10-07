“BJP Leader’s In-Law Freed After Drugs Bust, Proof Tomorrow”: NCP Leader

“Many of the cases are fake; no recovery has been made,” NCP leader Nawab Malik told NDTV

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik has said he will release evidence tomorrow to show that one of the people detained and later released by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB after the Mumbai drugs bust in a cruise ship was the in-law of a BJP leader.

The country’s anti-drugs agency has been running a “network” in Mumbai for the last one year “for only and only publicity,” Mr Malik told NDTV today, hours after superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, was taken under judicial custody for a bail hearing tomorrow morning in the drugs bust case.

“(Sameer) Wankhede (NCB’s zonal director) after the raid that day said there were 8-10 people in NCB custody. Later in court, an officer brought 3, and then 5 accused. An officer who conducted the raid is giving vague statements. Either it was 8 or 10. Today, I am very sure that 10 people were detained that day. The NCB let off 2 people – one was the person who called everyone to the cruise ship for the raid but ended up being detained, and the other was an in-law of a BJP leader,” Mr Malik told NDTV.

“All these are happening under Mr Wankhede. I am speaking very responsibly, I will release evidence tomorrow to prove there was a man under the NCB and a Mumbai BJP leader’s in-law linked to the case,” Mr Malik said.