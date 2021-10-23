Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, UK agree to strengthen climate initiatives

Image

A R DAS

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss in New Delhi on Friday.

Yadav said that India and the UK have agreed to strengthen climate initiatives and further their green partnership.

The UK will host the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow from 31st of this month to 12th November.

During the meeting, the Union Minister assured India’s full support to the UK COP Presidency for its meaningful outcome. During the meeting, both sides discussed crucial issues like COP26, initiatives, India UK Roadmap-bilateral cooperation, Commonwealth Declaration on Climate Change as well as other related issues.

Mr Yadav said, the huge expectations in COP 26 include arriving at a consensus on unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement Rule Book, long-term climate finance and market-based mechanisms.

Mr Yadav stated that India welcomes the UK COP 26 Presidency’s five key initiatives on sustainable land use, energy transition, low emission vehicle transition, climate finance, and adaptation.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to explore ways and means to strengthen global climate initiatives including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience and Mission Innovation.

