Australia: Melbourne celebrates 6th unlock

Australia is hoping it has said goodbye to lockdowns after its second-largest city, Melbourne, became the final state capital to reopen.

More than five million people are celebrating new freedoms, such as visits to cafes and other households. Melburnians have endured six lockdowns and more than 260 days under restrictions during the pandemic. That led Victoria’s state capital to be dubbed the “world’s most locked down city”.

Authorities said the city was well placed to reopen because 70% of over-16s were now fully vaccinated. Sydney and Canberra have also emerged from lengthy lockdowns recently, after achieving high vaccination rates. The country has recorded 1,590 deaths during the pandemic.

Freedoms in the newly reopened cities are only applicable to those who have been vaccinated. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said non-vaccinated people in Melbourne would not be able to enjoy the lifting of restrictions until next year.