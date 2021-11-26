UAE celebrates Golden Jubilee of its formation
India’s candidate, Praveen Sinha, elected as Delegate for Asia on Executive Committee of INTERPOL

India’s candidate, Praveen Sinha, Special Director of Central Bureau of Investigation was elected today as Delegate for Asia on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). Sources said this was a tough election, with India running against four other contestants for two posts. The four contestants were China, Singapore, South Korea and Jordan.

The elections were held in Istanbul, Turkey during the ongoing 89th INTERPOL General Assembly. INTERPOL is a vital body for tackling the rising spectre of trans-national organized crimes, terrorism and cyber-crimes.

Sources said today’s victory is the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world. Crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. Indian Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments. Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Delhi were similarly reached out to.

India’s National Central Bureau (NCB-India) also reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election. The Indian Ambassador in Turkey camped in Istanbul for the last few days and held on-the-ground bilateral meetings with delegations for the final efforts to gain support.

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

